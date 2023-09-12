Defence minister to inaugurate 90 infra projects, attend North Tech Symposium in Jammu

Jammu: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be on a day-long visit to Jammu on Tuesday where he will virtually inaugurate 90 projects of the BRO and attend the North Tech Symposium, an official said.

The infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) include four airstrips and helipads that have been built along the northern and western borders, a defence spokesperson said.

After his arrival in Jammu in morning, Singh will fly to Samba to inaugurate the state-of-the-art 422.9 metre Devak bridge on the Bishnah-Kaulpur-Phulpur Road.

The bridge is a part of the 90 infrastructure projects built by BRO at a cost of Rs 2,941 crores, which includes 21 roads, 64 bridges, one tunnel, two airstrips, and two helipads, the official said.

It is of strategic importance to defence forces and will boost the socio-economic development of the region. Other projects will be inaugurated virtually, the spokesperson said.

The defence minister will later attend the ongoing North Tech Symposium at IIT Jammu's Jagti campus.

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar inaugurated the three-day symposium on Monday.