Defence ministry inks MoU with QCI to strengthen delivery of pension, healthcare & welfare services

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Ministry of Defence has signed an agreement with the Quality Council of India (QCI) to strengthen delivery of pension, healthcare, resettlement, and welfare services to more than 63 lakh veterans and their dependents, officials said on Wednesday.

The initiative will also strengthen healthcare delivery, expand re-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans, and reinforce institutional frameworks of state and district Sainik Boards, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The MoU signed between the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW) under the defence ministry and the QCI on Tuesday seeks to strengthen delivery of pension, healthcare, resettlement, and welfare services for "over 63 lakh veterans and their dependents", it said.

It reaffirms the ministry's commitment to "quality in service - dignity for veterans".

"Under the MoU, the QCI will support the DESW in digital evaluations, impact assessments, and evidence-based policy recommendations, while the DESW will facilitate data access and stakeholder coordination with the state governments, Zila Sainik Boards, Armed Forces Headquarters, and empanelled hospitals," the statement said.

At the MoU signing ceremony, DESW Secretary Niten Chandra emphasised the importance of digital platforms, AI applications, and social media to enhance outreach and ensure efficient service delivery.

He highlighted that the collaboration with the QCI would help in system optimisation, strength monitoring, besides ensuring evidence-based improvements across schemes. PTI KND ARI