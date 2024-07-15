Defence MoS flags off driverless metro train for Mumbai Metro at BEML's Bengaluru plant

Bengaluru, Jul 15 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday flagged off a new driverless MRS-1 Metro trainset at BEML’s Bengaluru plant, marking another milestone in the achievements of BEML’s rail business division, officials said.

This trainset is the 55th to be supplied to the Mumbai Metro Rail Metropolitan Authority for operation on Line 2 and Line 7, they said.

In a statement, BEML said that it secured the order amidst stiff global competition for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, commissioning, and training of 96 trainsets (6-car trainsets) of standard gauge Metro cars, valued at approximately Rs 4,319 crore.

Seth emphasised the significance of indigenously developed metro rail systems in enhancing urban mobility and further stated, “BEML’s contribution to the ‘Make in India’ initiative is commendable. The driverless metro trainset symbolises our nation’s growing capabilities in manufacturing advanced transportation solutions." Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Limited expressed his appreciation for the ministry's continued support and reiterated the company's commitment to delivering quality products.

“Our team at BEML is proud to contribute to the nation’s infrastructure development. We are committed to excellence and innovation in all our endeavours,” he said.

In the statement, the company said that during the design stage, BEML ensured that the Metro train is optimised for maximum passenger comfort, safety, and energy efficiency, meeting stringent global standards. The 6-car trainset has a capacity to carry 2,306 passengers, with seating for 298 passengers.

"Initially, the order was for 378 cars, with subsequent orders for an additional 126 and 72 cars placed by the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation). Together, this order for 576 Metro cars, valued at approximately Rs 4,319 crore, is the single largest Metro rolling stock order received by any Metro manufacturer to date in India.

"This event signifies a major step towards achieving sustainable urban transportation solutions and aligns with the Government of India's vision of promoting indigenous manufacturing capabilities," it added.