Defence of satire by web-series makers not absolute: Samir Wankhed's counsel to Delhi HC

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The counsel for IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in a defamation suit relating to the series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Monday told the Delhi High Court that the makers of the web-series were hiding behind a disclaimer, and their defence of satire was not absolute.

Wankhede has filed a defamation suit against Red Chillies and Netflix for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series and sought Rs 2 crore in damages, which he wants donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients.

On October 8, the high court issued notices and summons to defendants Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, Netflix, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPSG Lifestyle Media Private Limited and John Doe in the defamation suit and asked them to file their replies within seven days.

In the last hearing, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav had granted time to Wankhede, actor Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment and OTT platform Netflix to file their written submissions.

During the proceedings on Monday, Wankhede's counsel said that the makers of the web series were hiding behind a disclaimer and had taken a "sly approach." "Disclaimer is of no consequence. The proof of pudding is how people consume it," the advocate said.

"The defence of satire is not absolute. You have taken potshots at me in my professional capacity," he added.

The counsel said that the spoof and innuendos on the officer were because of malice and vendetta.

"This is vendetta passing off as fiction," Wankhede's counsel said.

The court then posed questions about artistic freedom to the production house.

The arguments by Red Chillies will commence on November 17.

In interim relief, Wankhede has sought removal of the alleged defamatory content from several websites.

His plea states that the series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.

Wankhede said the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, especially when the case involving the officer and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is pending and sub judice before the Bombay High Court and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Special Court in Mumbai. PTI MNR VN VN