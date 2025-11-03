Defence PRO in Srinagar pays tribute to officers slain in 1999 fidayeen attack

Srinagar, Nov 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Defence's Public Relations Office here on Monday paid tribute to officers who laid down life while countering a fidayeen attack by terrorists in 1999.

"In a solemn and poignant ceremony held at the Public Relations Office (PRO), Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, all ranks of the PRO paid rich tributes to Major P Purushottam, Subedar Brahm Dass Sharma and four other soldiers who were killed fighting terrorists on this day in 1999," it said in a statement.

Major P Purushottam, who was posted as a Public Relations Officer (Defence), along with five colleagues, fought the terrorists who launched an attack on his office on November 3, 1999. They were killed while trying to save journalists present at the office at the time of the attack.

"The gallant act of these bravehearts saved civilian lives while they made the supreme sacrifice. Their selfless and gallant act continues to inspire and motivate all of us constantly. Indian Army proudly remembers the war heroes and pays its tribute," the statement read.