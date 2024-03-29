Defence secretary inaugurates Coast Guard's hovercraft maintenance unit at Okha in Gujarat

Okha, Mar 29 (PTI) Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane on Friday inaugurated a hovercraft maintenance unit of the Indian Coast Guard at Okha in Gujarat’s Devbhumi Dwarka district, said an official. Hovercraft are used in amphibious operations.

Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal and other senior ICG officials were also present at the inaugural ceremony, the maritime security force said in a release.

“The Hovercraft Maintenance Infrastructure shall provide a fillip to the operational readiness in forward areas,” it said.

Talking to reporters after the ceremony, Aramane said the Centre is committed to increasing the ICG's strengths and capabilities so that it can protect the Indian coastline without any trouble.

“The main objective of the Indian Coast Guard is to save the country from outside threats. The Centre is trying its best to provide all the required equipment to the ICG. At present, they have several patrol vessels, fast boats and aircraft,” he said.

With the help of hovercraft, one can reach difficult terrains easily, such as small marshy islands near the coast, he said.

To stop drug trafficking through the sea route, Aramane said, ICG along with the Indian Navy, Border Security Force and Narcotics Control Bureau are working together.

“Gujarat police is also giving its contribution to this. All these security agencies are keeping a close watch on the traffickers and points of origin,” he said.

ICG is also acquiring new capabilities to keep watch in faraway areas in the sea, including the Pakistan coast, the defence secretary said. PTI COR PJT PD NR