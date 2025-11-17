Defence Secretary visits forward locations in central sector

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh undertook a comprehensive visit to forward locations in the central sector from November 15-17, during which he was briefed on operational aspects and progress of several critical border infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing strategic mobility and strengthening national security, officials said on Monday.

The visit underscored the government's commitment to improving connectivity, boosting readiness, and ensuring robust infrastructure development in strategically vital border regions.

At Pithoragarh, the defence secretary was briefed on significant operational matters by the General Officer Commanding, Uttar Bharat Area and Commander 119 (I) Infantry Brigade Group on operational aspects, the defence ministry said in a statement.

During his visit to Navidang, he interacted with battalion commanders and the chief engineer, Project Hirak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

"They apprised him on operational aspects and the progress of critical border infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing strategic mobility and strengthening national security," it said.

During the visit, Singh was accompanied by the director general border roads (DGBR). PTI KND MPL MPL