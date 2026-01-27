Defend govt's work with facts in Rajasthan Assembly's Budget session: CM to BJP MLAs

Jaipur, Jan 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday asked BJP legislators to present the state government's achievements of the last two years in the assembly emphatically with facts and engage in serious discussions on issues related to public interest during the upcoming Budget Session.

The Budget session will start on Wednesday.

Chairing a meeting of the BJP legislators at the chief minister's residence, Sharma held detailed discussions on floor management and directed party legislators to actively defend the government's stand inside the House.

He said the upcoming session beginning Wednesday was crucial, during which the state government would present an inclusive and all-encompassing Budget reflecting public aspirations and giving fresh momentum to Rajasthan's development.

He urged MLAs to highlight the government's performance over the past two years and remain present in the House for maximum time.

Stressing the need to study assembly rules and procedures, Sharma said ministers and legislators should respond firmly and factually to opposition allegations.

"The opposition will make misleading and baseless allegations. We must counter them seriously with facts," he said.

Calling upon legislators to raise people-centric issues with a positive approach, Sharma said both ruling and opposition members had been elected to contribute to the state's development.

He asserted that the BJP government was fulfilling its promises with commitment and that the Congress had "no answer when comparing five years of its rule with two years of our performance".

The chief minister claimed more than 70 per cent of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto had been fulfilled. He highlighted major initiatives such as the Ram Jal Setu project, the Yamuna water agreement and the Devas project to address water scarcity, along with steps to ensure adequate and uninterrupted power supply.

As opposed to the power cuts of earlier times, he said, farmers in 22 districts are receiving electricity during the day at present.

Significant progress had been made in law and order and employment generation as well, he added.

Sharma said over one lakh government jobs had been provided so far, while recruitment for more than 1.54 lakh posts was underway. A recruitment calendar for another one lakh posts had also been issued for the current year, he added.

Referring to investment promotion, he said budget announcements were being implemented swiftly and that MoUs worth about Rs 35 lakh crore signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit were translating into projects on the ground. He said industrial investment and policy decisions had benefitted farmers, youth, women and other sections of society.

The meeting was attended by BJP state president Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg and party MLAs.