Defending secularism need of the hour: CPI(M) General Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Claiming that members of minority communities were being targeted by raising the "bogey of forced conversion", CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby on Wednesday said defending secularism is the need of the hour and appealed to state governments to ensure that constitutional principles are adhered to.

The Left leader referred to reports of a Malayali priest and his associates being recently arrested in Maharashtra's Nagpur on allegations of forced religious conversion, and another report on three people, including a pastor and his son, being arrested over allegations that religious conversion activities were being carried out at a church in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

In a post on X, Baby said that the same "bogey of forced conversions" has been used by Bajrang Dal to commit horrific crimes, including the 1999 murder of Graham Staines.

"News has been pouring in from several quarters about infringements on Article 25 of the Indian Constitution. The pattern is clear -- Sangh Parivar elements foment trouble, and action is taken against the victims by BJP-NDA governments," Baby said.

He said targeting minorities to create polarisation will have long-term ramifications on India's plural society.

"The bogey of forced conversions has been used as a pretext by the Bajrang Dal and other Sangh outfits to carry out horrific crimes' -- the murder of Graham Staines and his sons remains etched in our memory," he said.

Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two young sons were brutally murdered on January 23, 1999, by a mob led by Dara Singh, a member of the Bajrang Dal.

Baby said defending secularism is the need of the hour.

"State governments must ensure that constitutional principles are adhered to. Action must be taken against the terror gangs of Hindutva," he said.