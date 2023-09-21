Defining moment in nation's democratic journey: PM after women's reservation bill passed

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the parliamentary's approval to the women's reservation bill as a defining moment in the nation's democratic journey.

Parliament approved the bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday. All 214 MPs present in the Upper House voted in favour of it.

"This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions," Modi posted on X as the Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the bill a day after its approval by the Lok Sabha.

"A defining moment in our nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening," Modi said.

With the passage of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' in Parliament, an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India has been ushered in, he said.

"As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively," Modi said. PTI KR TIR TIR