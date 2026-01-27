'Defining moment': India-EU free trade pact will augment mission for Atmanirbhar Bharat, says BJP

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday hailed India-European Union free trade agreement as a "historic achievement" with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that the deal, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dictum of 'India first', would augment India's mission for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Aligned with the prime minister's vision of making India a developed country by 2047, the deal heralds a new era of prosperity by gaining "unprecedented access" for 99 per cent of Indian exports in various sectors, ranging from textile footwear, marine products, handicrafts, gems and jewelery to engineering goods, Shah also said.

India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday sealed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA), billed as "mother of all deals", with PM Modi and the top EU leadership unveiling a grand agenda to leverage trade and defence to shore up ties and work towards a rules-based world order.

The two sides also inked two crucial pacts, one on security and defence collaboration and another on the mobility of Indian talent to Europe, after Prime Minister Modi hosted EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa for summit talks.

Terming the development a "historic achievement", Shah said in a series of posts on X, "The India-EU trade deal marks a defining moment, securing a strategic breakthrough in India's global trade engagement." "Embossing PM Narendra Modi's astute diplomatic vision on a global platform, the deal augments India's mission for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' through win-win agreements securing a trusted, mutually beneficial and balanced partnership," he added.

Shah said that aligning with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', the agreement powers India's talent across Europe by providing independent professionals spread across 17 sub-sectors certainty in providing services to EU clients, creating avenues in knowledge-driven trade and facilitating AYUSH practitioners trained in India with the scope to provide services in EU member states.

"Through the India-EU Trade Deal, Modi Ji launches the global aspirations of our youth to achieve new heights by unlocking opportunities across sectors, creating new jobs, spurring innovation and enhancing their competitiveness," the home minister said.

Setting a new benchmark for people-friendly trade agreements, it also sets the stage for a boom in the rural economy and a rise in women's participation through securing preferential market access for agricultural exports, he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the signing of the free trade agreement marks a "transformative chapter" in India's global economic journey.

"Guided by the decisive and visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modiji, this landmark agreement unites two major economies while advancing India's national priorities of inclusive growth, self-reliance and employment generation," he said in a post on X.

Singh said the agreement also unlocks "unprecedented opportunities" for various sectors including defence and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and strengthens integration with global value chains.

It reflects India's growing confidence, strategic credibility and emergence as a trusted, resilient and forward-looking partner on the world stage, the defence minister added.

In a post on X, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "India-EU Free Trade Agreement is indeed a milestone. This mutually beneficial agreement will create greater opportunities for our people." Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said the agreement will unlock opportunities across sectors, benefiting businesses and people, and contributing to growth and prosperity on both sides.

"The 16th India-EU Summit will be remembered in history as the event where the world's fourth and second largest economies joined hands to script a new chapter in global trade," he added.

BJP president Nitin Nabin attributed the signing of the free trade agreement with the European Union to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "visionary leadership", and called it a "decisive step" towards strengthening the country's manufacturing base and enhancing its global economic standing.

He said the "landmark agreement" reflects the depth of the India–European Union (EU) partnership. It will boost investor confidence and create "unprecedented opportunities" across sectors, further reinforcing India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat', the BJP chief added.

"The India-EU trade deal opens vast opportunities for India's electronics sector. It will catalyse investment-led growth, strengthen manufacturing across semiconductors, laptops and industrial equipment, and promote design, R&D and skill development," Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also welcomed the signing of the agreement between India and the EU. PTI PK PK KSS KSS KSS