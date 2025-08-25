Deforestation, unplanned development making planet vulnerable: Himachal governor

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday said unchecked deforestation, pollution of water resources and unplanned development are making the planet vulnerable, as he advocated for protection of the environment through planting trees. He said this at a plantation programme organised at Sipur village in Shimla district by the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society in collaboration with the forest department. The governor planted a deodar sapling.

"Himachal Pradesh is truly a Devbhoomi, renowned for its lush green valleys, snow-clad peaks and pristine water streams. However, in recent years, the state has witnessed severe natural disasters, including landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts.

"These calamities remind us of the urgent need to maintain balance with nature," he said.

Unchecked deforestation, pollution of water resources and unplanned development are making the earth increasingly vulnerable, he said.

Shukla said planting saplings is not merely an environmental initiative but a life-saving duty. "When we plant a sapling, it safeguards soil, conserves water and purifies the air for generations to come" he added.

Around 120 saplings were planted by students of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Mashobra. Forest officials, Red Cross members and locals also took part in the plantation drive. PTI COR SKY SKY