DefSat 2026: 2 private companies sign MoU to strengthen large-scale ground systems operations

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Private companies Geminus Space and Safran Data Systems India signed an MoU on Wednesday to strengthen the large-scale operations of ground systems that enable data acquisition and dissemination.

The development came at the on-going ‘DefSat 2026 Conference and Exhibition’, which brought together strategic experts, policymakers, and entrepreneurs for brainstorming sessions on the use of space technology in defence.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Geminus Space will integrate its unified ground operations platform, which centralises data reception and monitoring from several ground systems, with Safran's ground equipment systems, such as antennas, communication modems and signal processing units.

"The integration of Safran Data Systems India space ground equipment systems with Geminus UGP would enable automated and streamlined large-scale operations. Both companies look forward to enabling optimised India-focused solutions of ground segment operations for strategic and commercial users," an official said.

Pune-based Gemius Space is a space software company, which develops products that help satellite operators and ground service providers streamline ground segment operations.

Safran Data Systems India is a Bengaluru-based company, which builds ground stations for space communication.

"This MoU is not just about integration. It is about building the next-generation ground segment, intelligent, automated, observable, and software-defined," an official said. PTI ALC OZ OZ