Defused bomb shells found at scrap dealer's shop in MP's Betul

Betul, Aug 9 (PTI) Bomb shells found on Friday in a scrap dealer's shop in Betul in Madhya Pradesh are defused ones as per an examination conducted by the bomb disposal squad, a senior police official said.

The discovery of these shells, which look like miniature rockets with 'practice' written on them, were found during routine searches conducted by police ahead of Independence Day, the official added.

A bomb disposal squad from Narmadapuram and an Indian Air Force team from Amla Station here were called in as some of the bomb shells were suspected to be live.

"A total of 21 bomb shells were found in the scrap dealer's shop. They are defused ones as per the bomb disposal squad that examined them," Betul Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Additional Superintendent of Police Kamala Joshi told reporters the scrap dealer's shop and houses in the vicinity were vacated as a precautionary measure.

Scrap dealer Naeem Qureshi, owner of the shop, said the shells were in two sacks which two persons identified as Wasim and Shahrukh from Indira Gandhi ward in the city sold to him claiming they contained iron pieces.

"I took the consignment on face value since I have bought items from the duo earlier. I didn't know these sacks contained bomb shells," Qureshi added.

Additional SP Joshi said Qureshi's son Aquib, who is also a scrap dealer, has been taken into custody and further probe is underway. PTI COR MAS BNM