Degrees conferred on historic NDA batch with 17 women cadets

Pune, May 29 (PTI) Division Cadet Captain Shriti Daksh, part of the first ever batch of female cadets in the National Defence Academy, further etched her name in the history of the prestigious institution by topping the Bachelor of Arts stream.

A total of 339 cadets, including the trailblazing 17 female cadets, were conferred degrees from Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Of these, 84 cadets were awarded BSc degrees, 85 received Computer Science degrees, 59 got Bachelor of Arts (BA) degrees and 111 were conferred B.Tech degrees.

Cadet Lucky Kumar and Battalion Cadet Captain Prince Kumar Singh Kushwaha stood first in the Science and Computer Science streams, respectively, while Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi topped the B.Tech stream.

"The three year training here was a mix of emotions. Initially, it took some time to assimilate but gradually I got accustomed and assimilated into the academy with the help of instructors, staff. My father is also ex-NDA and from the Hunter Squadron. I am also from the same squadron. So I am carrying forward the legacy of my family," said Daksh, whose sister is in the Indian Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion, Daksh's father Wing Commander Yogesh Kumar Daksh (retd) said his daughter has made him proud.

"I also passed out of this institute 30 years ago. Today, she earned more laurels by topping in academics. She will be joining IMA and I hope she will bring more laurels there as well," he said.

Computer Science stream topper Kushwaha, whose father is an ex-serviceman, said the three years in the academy were challenging and taught him many life lessons which he will carry forward.

"As my father was in the army, I was already determined to join the armed forces. When I was in class XI, I decided to go for NDA and got admission. I had also cleared JEE and NEET exams," said Kushwaha.

About the female cadets who will pass out with them on May 30, he said he had witnessed the evolvement of the academy from being male dominated to being an integrated academy one, adding "we are the ones who have who have seen the academy changing and evolving from the moon to sun".

Lucky Singh, topper from the Science stream, who is poised to join the Air Force, said he got to learn several things, from swimming to horse riding to hockey.

"Before coming here, I did not know how to play hockey but by the last term, I was the captain of the hockey team and we won a trophy," he added.

Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi, who stood first in the B.Tech stream and is set to join the Navy, said he is the fourth generation from his family to join the armed forces.

Poonam Tondon, Vice Chancellor of Deen Dayal Upadhyay University, Gorakhpur, said she was confident the first graduating batch of female cadets, along with their male counterparts, will carve a name for themselves as exemplary leaders of both men and women.

"Remember, your decisions will shape lives and your actions will inspire generations. In the face of adversity, let your conscience be your guide. The nation looks up to you with hope and trust, not just to defend its borders, but to uphold the values that make our society just, compassionate and strong," she said.

"Serve with honour, lead with courage, and remain forever true to the ideals you have sworn to protect. You are the torchbearers of a very proud legacy. Your Guru Dakshina to NDA and to all your instructors, mentors, and ustads will come in the form of the name and fame that you will bring to the Academy, to your service, and to our country through the acts of bravery, noble deeds, and achievements," said Tandon, who was chief guest as the event.

Asserting that the NDA has produced more than 40,000 officers who went on to bring glory to India, Tandon said it was a privilege to confer degrees upon the cadets of the 148th course and awarding deserving individuals with honours and trophies.

"I am especially elated to learn that tomorrow marks the passing out of the first batch of female cadets from NDA. Girls, your achievement today is not just your own. It is a breakthrough for thousands of young women across India who look up to you. You are the torchbearers of change, courage, and capability," Tandon said.

NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh hailed the graduation of the maiden batch of female cadets and expressed hope that they will carve out names for themselves as exemplary leaders. PTI SPK BNM