Dehi CM invites people to visit Red Fort hosting Tegh Bahadur martyrdom event

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday invited people to visit the Red Fort, where the government is hosting a three-day event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The event kicked off on Sunday.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself for the protection of faith, freedom and humanity.

"The unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Sahib inspires us to remember that protecting truth, justice and religious freedom is the highest duty of human life," she said in the post.

Talking about the event, she said the guru's life and teachings are being presented through a light-and-sound show, a museum, a Kirtan Darbar, and Seva-Langar.

"You are all cordially invited with your families. Come and witness the legacy that has illuminated India's self-respect for ages," she added.