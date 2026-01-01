Dehradun admin hands over education assistance cheques to five girls

Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Rs 1.55 lakh in educational assistance was given to five girls under the ‘Nanda-Sunanda’ initiative, officials said on Thursday.

Distributing the cheques during a programme at the District Collectorate auditorium here, Dehradun District Magistrate Savin Bansal said, "We begin the New Year with prayers and by helping needy girls resume their education." He said the resumption of the education of 93 girls has been achieved so far in 11 previous editions of the project at Rs 33.5 lakh.

Nandini Rajput, a beneficiary of the project, said her father died in an accident in 2018, and now her mother supports the family of three sisters by sewing and knitting.

Due to financial difficulties, she said she was unable to pay her 11th-grade fees, which disrupted her education. This project has helped restart her education, she said.

Another beneficiary, Divya, said her father was bedridden for about 18 months after he was disabled in a road accident, which affected the family's financial condition and she had to discontinue her studies.

With the help of the Dehradun administration, she can now resume her studies. Akanksha Dhiman, Navya Nainwal and Jeevika Anthwal can also resume their studies due to the administration's initiative.