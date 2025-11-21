Dehradun: Bangladeshi man living under false identity, his Indian wife arrested

Dehradun, Nov 21 (PTI) A Bangladeshi man, who was allegedly living illegally in Dehradun under a false identity by using fabricated documents, and an Indian woman living with him as his wife have been arrested, an official said on Friday.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said Bangladesh-national Mamun Hasan (28) was working as a bouncer at a club here using the fake identity of Sachin Chauhan.

Reena Chauhan, who had been staying with him as his wife, had allegedly helped him obtain the fake Aadhaar, PAN card, and other identity documents with the help of her acquaintances, the officer added.

The SSP said on Thursday, police received information about a suspicious couple living in the Nehru Colony area, following which both were detained and interrogated.

During interrogation, the man revealed his real name as Mamun Hasan, a resident of Meherpur district in Bangladesh.

The woman disclosed that she was living with Hasan in a rented accommodation and had arranged forged identity documents for him under the name of her former husband Sachin Chauhan.

The officer said Hasan and Reena have been arrested and a case has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (provisions for forgery), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 of the Passport Act, 1920, and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act for obtaining fake identity documents and illegally residing in India.

Fake certificates, identity cards, and other documents were recovered from the possession of both accused, he added.

The SSP said those who assisted the accused in obtaining the fake identity cards are being traced, and strict action will be taken against them.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they met through Facebook, after which Hasan travelled to India from Bangladesh on a tourist visa in 2019 to meet Reena. He returned after spending two months with her in Dehradun.

He then returned to India two more times in 2021 and 2022 on tourist visas. Subsequently, in 2022, he illegally took Reena across the border to Bangladesh, where they apparently got married.

They then illegally crossed the border and returned to India, living on rent at various locations in Dehradun as husband and wife .

Reena disclosed that she was previously married to Sachin Chauhan, also from Tyuni, but they separated.

She said, when she returned to India after marrying Hasan in Bangladesh, she obtained a fake identity card for him under the name of her former husband Sachin.

After this, the two began living as husband and wife and Hasan began working at a club using Sachin's name and identity, police said.

The SSP said under Operation Kalnemi -- aimed at tracing people living in the state under false identities -- action has been taken against 16 Bangladesh nationals residing illegally in Dehradun district.

He said nine of these Bangladeshis have been deported from the country while cases have been registered against seven others and they have been sent to jail. PTI DPT ARB ARB