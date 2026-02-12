Dehradun bizman killing: Two brothers injured in police encounter

Dehradun, Feb 12 (PTI) Two brothers allegedly involved in the killing of a businessman here were injured in separate encounters with police while they were attempting to flee, officials said on Thursday.

One of the accused, Raju Rana, has a criminal record. He roped in his elder brother, Pankaj Rana, to kill the businessman, Arjun Sharma, the police officials said.

The encounters took place in Doiwala and Ladpur areas of Dehradun late on Wednesday night while Raju and Pankaj were trying to flee. The two were rushed to Coronation Hospital for treatment, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, Raju works as an e-rickshaw driver and had murdered his stepfather in 1997, police said.

During initial questioning, Raju told police that he agreed to carry out the killing in exchange for nearly Rs 15 lakh and convinced Pankaj to join him, they said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh told PTI that the case is being thoroughly investigated and efforts are on to ascertain the motive behind the killing.

Sharma (42) was shot dead by two scooter-borne assailants in broad daylight outside a temple in the Tibetan Market area on Wednesday.

Four people, including Sharma's mother, have been booked in connection with the incident based on a complaint lodged by the businessman's wife.