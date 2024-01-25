Dehradun court orders filing of complaint of fraud, forgery against top PTCUL official

Dehradun: A local court has ordered the registration of a complaint against Prakash Chandra Dhyani, Managing Director of the state government undertaking Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand (PTCUL), for allegedly getting several promotions on the basis of fake documents.

Advertisment

Dehradun Judicial Magistrate, First, Urvashi Rawat on Wednesday ordered that a complaint be filed against Dhyani under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The court said it was appropriate to file a complaint against Dhyani after reading the documents attached to the petition filed by RTI activist Anil Baluni.

Baluni's advocate S S Raghav said the next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for March 4.

Advertisment

The petitioner has alleged that Dhyani prepared fake documents by forging his documents in Uttar Pradesh Electricity Board in undivided Uttar Pradesh and misused them to get several promotions in the Uttarakhand Energy Corporation (UPCL) and took undue benefits.

Dhyani is currently the Managing Director of PTCUL.

"Our request is that a case of cheating and fraud should be registered against Dhyani under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code," Raghav said.

He said he had informed the court that separate petitions in this regard were also given to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Governor Gurmeet Singh and top police officials but nothing was done in the matter.