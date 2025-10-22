Dehradun doctors accused of leaving bandage inside woman during childbirth; probe ordered

Dehradun, Oct 22 (PTI) An investigation has been ordered into the death of a 26-year-old woman at a private hospital here due to an infection caused allegedly by a bandage left inside her abdomen during delivery by doctors, officials said on Wednesday.

A four-member committee headed by Dehradun Chief Medical Officer Manoj Sharma has been formed to probe into the death, they said.

The committee was formed based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband, Prajjwal Pal.

According to the complaint, Jyoti Pal gave birth to a son via cesarean section at the Eye and Mother Care Centre here in January this year. It is alleged that doctors left the bandage in her abdomen and stitched it up.

A few days later, Jyoti began experiencing abdominal pain, after which she was taken to the same hospital, but doctors were unable to explain the cause.

When her condition worsened, she was taken to another hospital, where she was found to have been carrying a bandage inside her that caused a serious stomach infection.

Jyoti succumbed to the infection.