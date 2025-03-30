Dehradun girl reported missing found in Punjab; man held

Dehradun, Mar 30 (PTI) Police arrested a 26-year-old man in Punjab and collected from his possession a girl who was reported as missing from the Patel Nagar area of ​​Dehradun city a week ago, an officer said on Sunday.

The 18-year-old girl was found in Amritsar on Saturday and was restored to her family.

On March 21, the girl's family had given a complaint to the police that one Noor Mohammad, a native of Deoband in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, lured the girl and took her away with him.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 140 (3), abduction, of the BNS.

Investigation led police to Mohammed in Amritsar where he was nabbed with the girl, police said.