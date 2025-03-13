Dehradun 'hit and run' case accused arrested

Dehradun, Mar 13 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested the car driver accused in the 'hit and run' case here within 24 hours. Four labourers walking on the roadside were killed on the spot when a Mercedes car hit them on Wednesday night, a police officer said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that Vansh Katyal (22), a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested near ISBT here when he was returning from Delhi to Dehradun.

He said that at the time of the accident in the Rajpur Road area near Uttaranchal Hospital, Katyal was allegedly driving the car of his brother-in-law Jatin Prasad Verma, and his 12-year-old nephew was also with him. Katyal fled from the spot after the incident.

The car also hit a scooter, injuring two people.

The deceased have been identified as Mansharam (30) and Ranjit (35), residents of Baba Bazar in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh, Balkaran (40) of Jagjitpur in Barabanki and Durgesh, a resident of Faizabad. All the deceased were working with a contractor named Shivam and were living in the Kathbangla river area.

Singh said that both the injured persons – Dhaniram and Mohammad Shakib – are being treated in the hospital where their condition is out of danger.