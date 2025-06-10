Dehradun: Man arrested for raping minor, getting her pregnant

Dehradun, Jun 10 (PTI) A man was arrested here for allegedly raping a minor girl and getting her pregnant, the police said on Tuesday.

He also allegedly gave her pills to abort the child.

The matter came to light when the girl was hospitalised in critical condition, and the hospital authorities informed the police. Kaif, son of Shahzad, was arrested after police launched an investigation into the case, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajai Singh said. The Government Doon Hospital informed the police that a minor girl was admitted to its maternity ward after having an abortion, and was in a serious condition. During the investigation, it was found that the girl lives with her elder sister in the Durga Mandir Brahmanwala area.

Kaif, the minor's neighbour, allegedly raped her after which she became pregnant.

Her health deteriorated on the night of May 9 after Kaif allegedly gave her abortion pills without consulting doctors.

She was then rushed to the Doon Hospital in a serious condition by her family members, where she is still under treatment, the official said.

"Keeping in mind the sensitivity and seriousness of the said case, the SSP immediately registered a case in connection with the incident and ordered strict action against the culprit," a police statement said.