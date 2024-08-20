Dehradun Police prepares SOP for women safety in hospitals

Dehradun, Aug 20 (PTI) Drawing lessons from the horrible incident that took place recently in a hospital in Kolkata, Dehradun Police has prepared an SOP for the safety of women in the government hospitals in the city.

According to the SOP, additional police force will be deployed for security in the Doon and Coronation hospitals - the two leading government-run medical facilities here.

The police force deployed at the hospitals will carry wireless handsets 24 hours a day, it said.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh visited both the hospitals on Raksha Bandhan and took stock of the security arrangements.

He instructed all the station in-charges to issue notices to the private hospitals in their respective areas and get their security audit done.

It has been said in the SOP that during duty, the presence of policemen will be mainly in the emergency ward of the hospital and from time to time they will also keep an eye on external anti-social elements by continuously roaming around other wings like the OPD, parking area, waiting area and other wards.

The policemen will immediately inform the senior officers in case of any law and order related problem or criminal incident in the hospital premises and will pay special attention to the security of the women doctors, women nurses and other women staff posted on duty in the hospital, the SOP said.

To make security management effective in the hospitals, the police personnel on duty will create a WhatsApp group in which the concerned police station in-charge, public relations officer of the hospital, Chief Medical Superintendent, woman doctor, nurse, head of security of the hospital, personnel posted in the emergency ward and other persons necessary from the point of view of security of hospitals will be added.

Apart from this, the outpost in-charge of the concerned area will verify the hospital staff along with the policemen posted in the hospital and will check the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital premises from time to time.

In the SOP, the concerned police jurisdictional officers have also been instructed to hold a coordination seminar on security aspects with the senior officers of the hospital once a month. PTI ALM AS AS