Dehradun Police warn of action against protests at key locations during tourist season

Dehradun, Dec 11 (PTI) The Dehradun Police on Thursday announced that it will take action against those holding protests, processions and rallies at major intersections and locations in the city amid upcoming tourist season.

The police said a large number of travellers are expected to visit Dehradun and the surrounding tourist destinations during Christmas, New Year and school holidays, and a protest or a rally during that time could cause traffic jams, leading to inconvenience to the public. It is also the wedding season, they added.

According to the police, if anyone organises protests, processions, rallies, or raises slogans or uses loudspeakers without permission at key locations/intersections in the city, they will be prosecuted under Section 223 of the Indian Penal Code.

The restricted locations are Ghantaghar, Gandhi Park, Parade Ground and its surrounding areas, Kanak Chowk, Esley Hall Chowk, Darshan Lal Chowk, Tehsil Chowk, and Buddha Chowk.

They stated that all these locations are already prohibited for protests, processions, rallies, or other activities under Section 163 (1) of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023.