Dehradun: Shop owner, 2 more men, nabbed for selling deceased's effects

Dehradun, Jan 6 (PTI) Three people were arrested in the Rani Pokhri area here for allegedly collecting quilts and mattresses discarded by people after the death of their kin and selling them, police said on Tuesday.

They said people saw belongings of their dead kin up for sale at a shop and approached the police as it hurt their sentiments.

After investigation, the police arrested Salman, 24, a resident of Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh, who runs the shop, his father Hamid Ali, 55, and 35-year-old Sanjay, a resident of Rishikesh, who supplied them with the quilts and mattresses.

According to police, people throw quilts and mattresses under a peepal tree at a place called Saat Mod after performing the last rites at Purnanand Ghat in Rishikesh.

The accused individuals collected discarded items from there and put them up for sale, they said.