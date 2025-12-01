Dehradun: Son among 3 nabbed for shooting dead retired Air Force man for property

Dehradun, Dec 1 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested three people in connection with the murder of a retired Air Force personnel two days ago in the Bahadrabad area of ​​Haridwar district in Uttarakhand.

Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramod Singh Dobal said that 21-year-old Yashpal Singh, the son of the deceased, allegedly hatched the murder conspiracy with his two friends — Lalit Mohan alias Rajan and Shekhar — to inherit his father's property worth crores.

He said that after the murder, Yashpal called the police and falsely reported that an unknown youth had shot dead his father.

According to reports, on Saturday night, Yashpal informed the Haridwar police control room that he and his father, Bhagwan Singh, were on their way to Roshnabad to attend a wedding and their car was hailed by an unknown man for a lift at the Jatwada Bridge in Jwalapur.

The man shot his father the moment he sat inside the car, he reported.

Yashpal said that when he stopped the car in panic, the killer opened the door and fled.

During several hours of interrogation, Yashpal repeatedly changed his statements, and by and by, confessed that he, along with his friends, had murdered his father, police said.

The SSP stated that Bhagwan Singh owned property worth crores, and had a strained relationship with his son due to his bad habits.

He said Yashpal had been constantly pressuring Bhagwan Singh to transfer the property to his name, but Bhagwan Singh would not.

His father also threatened to evict Yashpal from his property.

According to the confession, Yashpal convinced his friends to become a part of the plan with the offer of a Mahindra Scorpio car and Rs 30 lakh.

At 8 pm on Saturday, Yashpal with his father drove past the Jatwada bridge on the Jwalapur-Bahadurabad canal track.

Meanwhile, Lalit Mohan approached the car, and was introduced by Yashpal as his friend and was offered to sit in the car.

At that very moment, Lalit allegedly shot Bhagwan Singh twice in the temple with a pistol.

After the killing, he got down from the car where Shekhar was waiting for him, and both fled.

A .315 bore pistol used in the crime and empty cartridges have been seized by the police.