Dehradun youth arrested for uploading 'objectionable' post on demolition of mazar, Pahalgam attack

Dehradun, Apr 27 (PTI) A youth was arrested for allegedly uploading a poster on social media on the Pahalgam terror attack and the demolition of a 'mazar' inside Government Doon Hospital, Dehradun carried out by the local administration, officials said.

The youth allegedly threatened to demolish a temple in a Facebook post and is accused of making an "objectionable" remark against the Pahalgam attack in which terrorists killed 26 people.

Police registered a case in the matter and one Sahil Khan was arrested on Saturday. Khan, a resident of Nehru Colony, Dehradun, works as an auto driver.

Police said the 'mazar' was razed because it was an "illegal" construction. The city administration demolished the structure using two JCB excavators on Friday night in the presence of police after sealing the area.

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board, however, claimed that the 'mazar' was "100 years old" and was a legal structure.

Police said some people are circulating videos of the demolition on social media, which they said "may spoil the social harmony".

Officials said police are constantly monitoring social media to identify those who are circulating such videos and warned that strict action will be taken against them.