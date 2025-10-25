Dehraduniya Youth Fest organised to empower youth through education, action

Dehradun, Oct 25 (PTI) Aimed at inspiring young minds towards education and social responsibility, Dehraduniya Youth Fest was organised here by Dor Foundation and Oho Radio.

The event was held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Dehradun.

Dor Foundation, which has been providing free education to children from underprivileged families, currently supports over 600 students across 34 colleges in Uttarakhand.

Its founder Sanyogita Kedia said, "At present, we are educating 600 children. Our goal is to reach 3,000 children in the next five years." "We aim to create stronger and more meaningful platforms for children to grow and learn," co-founder Sandeep Kedia added.

Kapkot MLA Suresh Gadiya, who attended as the chief guest, praised the initiative and said, "May this kite always remain tied to its 'Door' and keep soaring higher." Saurabh Munjal of Lahori Zeera encouraged the youth, asking them to think less, work more. "Just start, and everything else will fall in place," he said.

Popular actor Rannvijay Singha shared an inspiring message: "Recognise your roots and move forward. Dor Foundation is setting an example of positive change in society." Oho Radio co-founder Monika Solanki said the youth fest is a beginning, "a platform for the youth to express their ideas, talent and energy." Renowned singer Noor Chahal mesmerised the audience with her soulful performance, which received loud applause from students and guests.