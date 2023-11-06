Dehydrated dog-faced water snake rescued from busy street near Thane hotel

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) A dog faced water snake that was completely dehydrated was rescued from a near a hotel in Thane, a functionary of a wildlife welfare organisation said on Monday.

The mildly venomous snake was rescued from a busy street on Sunday night, Pawan Sharma, founder of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare said.

"It was medically examined and stabilised by Dr Priti Sathe. These species are not rare but quite uncommon to be found in rescue situations in the city.They are usually found in coastal areas and seas and do not prefer to come on the mainland. It may have been displaced during a fishing exercise," he said.

The snake, also called the South Asian bockadam, was released into its natural habitat later, added Sharma, who is a honorary wildlife warden in the state forest department. PTI ZA BNM BNM