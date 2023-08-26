Delay in conduct of assembly elections in J-K implies BJP is scared: Cong MP Rajani Patil

Srinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil on Saturday said the delay in the conduct of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir implies that the BJP is scared.

Patil, the AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir affairs, was here to attend a ceremony to felicitate the newly-inducted Congress Central Working Committee members.

"On one side, you (BJP) are saying the situation is peaceful, then why are elections not being conducted? What are you afraid of," she asked.

Referring to the death of nine pilgrims in a fire on a train near the Madurai railway station, Patil said no one takes responsibility or bothers about train accidents in the country.

"In the past, whenever train accidents have taken place, railway ministers have taken responsibility for those accidents. But now, neither does anyone take any responsibility nor bothers about it," she told reporters here.

"We tried to raise the issue (of train accidents) in Parliament, but we were not allowed to talk. They (the government) should have discussed the issue," Patil added.

On the hearing of Article 370 petitions in the Supreme Court, she said the party is waiting for the judicial process.

"The Congress has two stands – statehood should be restored, it is the first example of the country that a state is converted into Union Territory. So, we want the statehood back. And also, unemployment should be decreased, these are our two demands," Patil said.

Earlier, the newly inducted members from J-K in the Congress CWC were felicitated at JKPCC headquarters here.

Those who have been inducted are former JKPCC president G A Mir and Neeraj Kundan from the National Students' Union of India. Tariq Hameed Karra has been retained as a member.

Mir said the highest working body in the party has now got the highest representation from J-K. "I got the chance of representation, Tariq Hameed Karra is already in the working committee and has been retained to give his services," he said. PTI SSB IJT