Delay in finalising seats, candidates in Bihar not sign of disintegration of INDIA bloc: Dipankar

Patna, Oct 17 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has asserted that the inordinate delay in announcing a seat-sharing formula and candidates by the INDIA bloc for Bihar polls was because of the coalition growing in size and "not a sign of its disintegration".
Friday is the last day of filing of nominations for the first phase of the state assembly polls.
The elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases -- November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.
In an interview with PTI, Bhattacharya also disclosed that his party, which had in the last assembly elections contested 19 seats, winning 12 of these, would be fielding roughly the same number of candidates as it did five years ago, and did not rule out joining the government if the RJD-helmed coalition came to power, saying to join the ministry was "not a taboo".
"People may feel that there is chaos in the INDIA bloc. But the delay in announcing the seats to be fought by respective partners and the names of candidates has been because we have more constituents on board this time. It is definitely not a sign of disintegration", said Bhattacharya.
Notably, the coalition, which in 2020 comprised RJD, Congress, CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M), now includes former state minister Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Party, he said and added that negotiations are also on with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s JMM which wants to contest a few seats in districts along the border between the two states.
Bhattacharya, who is also one of the petitioners against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls before the Supreme Court, insisted that the exercise has led to "disenfranchisement of 10 per cent of voters in Bihar".
"It was an exercise that had no precedent here or in any other state. The SIR, which boasts of having purified electoral rolls, has thrown up a voters’ list which has more anomalies than before. We had feared that 20 to 25 million people could end up losing their voting rights. Our fight put a check on some expectations. But still, every tenth voter in Bihar stands disenfranchised," he claimed.
Notably, the pre-SIR electoral roll had around 7.9 crore voters, out of whom more than 65 lakh had been knocked off in the draft roll, and another 3.66 lakh were deleted during the subsequent claims and objections phase.
As per the Election Commission, 21.53 lakh "eligible voters" were also added to the electoral roll, though it remains unclear how many of them were first-time voters and how many were those who suffered wrongful deletion in the draft roll.
Bhattacharya also asserted that the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whom he accompanied during the state-wide fortnight-long tour, had "made people more aware that their democratic rights are under attack. Obviously, such voters who are more aware and alert, will try to vote out the NDA and that would be to our advantage".
The CPI(ML) Liberation had not joined the government, offering support to the 'Mahagathbandhan' when it enjoyed power for 17 months, but Bhattacharya clarified, "it was because we were never sure how long Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be by our side. Our fears were confirmed when he returned to the NDA".
"If the INDIA bloc forms its own government with a majority, then we may take a different stand. Joining the government is not taboo," he added.