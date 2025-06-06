Delay in rape victim's pregnancy termination: MP HC asks state govt to file report by Jun 9

Jabalpur, Jun 6 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court has taken suo motu action over delay in termination of the seven-and-half-month pregnancy of a minor rape victim in Balaghat district and has sought a detailed report from the state government by June 9.

In its order of Thursday, the court said the report must be filed immediately on or before the next date of hearing to issue appropriate directions for termination of pregnancy of the minor girl as well as for action against those who caused lapse and showed lethargy in the matter.

The HC took suo motu action on a letter received from the Balaghat Principal District and Sessions Judge along with the report of Civil Surgeon dated May 26.

"From the letter sent by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Balaghat along with the report of Civil Surgeon dated 26.05.2025, it is not clear and apparent when the matter was reported to the concerning police station with regard to the sexual offence to the minor girl," a single judge bench of Justice D Khot said.

The court also wanted to know if SOP/guidelines issued by the MP High Court on February 20 were adhered to and followed in its true spirit as pregnancy is reported to be of seven-and-half months.

'Therefore, it is expedient that a report be called from the State with all necessary details and case diary that under what circumstances the minor girl has been subjected to such delay in termination of pregnancy," the court said while fixing the next date of hearing for June 9. PTI COR LAL BNM