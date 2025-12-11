Delay in releasing Indian national's mortal remains: Raj HC issues notice to Saudi Arabia's embassy

Jodhpur, Dec 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi, seeking a response on the delay in releasing the mortal remains of Ramesh Meghwal, a resident of Balotara district who died in Riyadh under suspicious circumstances on November 13.

On a petition filed by the deceased's mother, Teju Bai, Justice Nupur Bhati of the high court's Jodhpur bench also issued a notice to the Centre through Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The court has also issued notices to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), specifically the joint secretary in charge of Gulf countries, and the Rajasthan government through its home secretary.

Citing an e-mail from Saudi Arabia, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Bharat Vyas told the court that the petitioner's son had committed suicide and the police in the Gulf country are still probing the matter.

Even though the ASG assured the court that authorities are actively pursuing the matter to ensure that Meghwal's mortal remains reach India at the earliest, the court considered it appropriate in the interest of justice to issue notices to the embassy of Saudi Arabia, the foreign secretary and the Consular Services Management System of the MEA, besides the joint secretary in the MEA in charge of Gulf countries and the state government.

It may be noted that after Charmesha Sharma, former director of the Rajasthan Seed Corporation, filed a petition regarding the matter with the President's Secretariat on November 25, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia sent him an official reply the very next day, stating that the Saudi police is investigating the matter. PTI COR RC