Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line due to cable theft

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Passengers experienced significant inconvenience on Thursday while travelling on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line, as services were disrupted due to a cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) stated that trains would operate at a restricted speed on the affected section throughout the day, resulting in delays.

One of the busiest metro corridors, the Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

Train services on the Blue Line were regulated from the morning, following what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables by miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations, the DMRC said.

A senior DMRC official explained that trains would run at reduced speeds between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar, leading to train bunching.

With the speed restriction in place, passengers faced longer waiting times, causing overcrowding at stations and on trains.

Shubhankar Singh, a commuter travelling from Noida to GTB Nagar, mentioned that he was delayed in reaching his destination due to the slow pace of the trains.

"The cable theft issue on the Blue Line between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar will be rectified only after the end of operational hours in the night. Since the trains will operate on restricted speed on the affected section during the day, there would be some delay in services," the DMRC said.

However, normal train services are available on rest of the section of Blue Line, the DMRC added.