Delay in services on Delhi Metro's Red Line due to signalling issue

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Services on Delhi Metro's Red Line were affected between Welcome and Seelampur stations due to a technical issue on Tuesday, inconveniencing commuters during the morning rush hour.

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda in Uttar Pradesh.

Train services on the Red Line were regulated from 8.25 am to 10.55 am owing to a signalling issue between Welcome and Seelampur stations. As a result, trains were run at restricted speed on this section during this period, resulting in bunching, officials said.

The signalling issue was resolved at 10.55 am and thereafter, normal services resumed on the Red Line, they said.

On Monday, services on the Yellow Line were affected after some "miscreants" damaged signalling cables between Haiderpur Badli Mor and Jahangirpuri stations.