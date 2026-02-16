Patna, Feb 16 (PTI) The delay in creation of a Single Nodal Agency (SNA) account by Bihar’s Finance Department has put the Rural Development Department in a spot, with construction of over 9.16 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin) unlikely to begin in the current financial year, officials said.

The Union Rural Development Ministry has directed implementation of the SNA SPARSH module from 2026-27 for 37 additional schemes, including PMAY(G).

The SNA-SPARSH model (Single Nodal Agency - System for Real-time Quick Transfer of Funds) is India government initiative for seamless, "Just-in-Time" fund flow for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS).

The state Finance Department is yet to integrate AwaasSoft, a web-based management information system (MIS) for rural housing, with the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), a prerequisite for operationalising the module in Bihar.

Of the Rs 4,500 crore approved to restart stalled rural housing projects in the state, the Rural Development Department requires at least Rs 3,000 crore for disbursal to beneficiaries under the scheme.

“We requested the Finance Department to expedite implementation of the SNA SPARSH module, but our efforts did not yield results. If funds are not released in time, houses demolished to pave the way for new ones may not be constructed,” Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar said.

Replying to an unstarred question by RJD MLC Saurabh Kumar in the Legislative Council during the ongoing Budget session, the minister said the Centre had released Rs 91 crore in January following the state government’s request.

“We have sought additional funds from the Centre by March 31,” he said.

Saurabh Kumar had pointed out that of the 12.08 lakh houses approved under PMAY(G) in Bihar, 2.91 lakh have been completed, while 9.16 lakh remain pending, and sought to know whether the delay was due to non-release of Central funds over the past five months.

Kumar admitted there was “some delay” on the part of the Finance Department but said he had met the Union Rural Development Minister and secured the Rs 91 crore tranche. He reiterated that more funds have been sought before the close of the financial year.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary is entitled to Rs 1.20 lakh in three instalments.

According to a departmental statement, between 2024-25 and 2025-26, the first instalment was released for 11,35,835 houses, the second for 7,47,366 houses and the third for 3,26,950 houses. PTI SUK NN