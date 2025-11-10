Delay, negligence in delivery of civic amenities won't be tolerated: CM Saini

Gurugram, Nov 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said Gurugram is the fastest-growing city in the state and emphasised that any laxity or negligence in operation of civic amenities would not be tolerated.

He directed officials to submit a detailed report on the status of water supply, sewerage systems, and sewage treatment plants in the city at the earliest.

The chief minister said this while chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram. Pataudi MLA Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar and Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma were also present in the meeting.

According to an official statement, a total of 17 complaints were taken up during the meeting. Of these, the chief minister addressed 15, while two were kept pending for further consideration. He directed officials to submit a status report on the pending cases at the next meeting.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed stringent action against the tanker mafia operating in the city. He asserted that those involved in the illegal supply of water in Gurugram would not be spared, saying if anyone is found illegally supplying or purifying water, the concerned department must take immediate action in accordance with the rules.

He also instructed the police commissioner to promptly address citizens' complaints in such cases and ensure the station house officer of the concerned area acts on a priority basis.

Saini took serious note of complaints regarding builders and directed officials that builders must ensure residents of their projects receive the basic amenities specified in the agreement such as water, electricity, sewerage, roads, and security, on time. He said any builder failing to comply or acting contrary to the agreement would face strict action.

The chief minister also immediately addressed a complaint regarding delays in online Intkal (change of land ownership) registration and ordered an investigation against the Naib Tehsildar.

During the meeting, Manveer Singh, sarpanch of Bhora Kalan village, reported that the work of laying sewer lines in the village has been ongoing for the past three years but remains incomplete. During this period, the department had dug up the entire route, causing significant inconvenience to villagers.

Officials explained that the delay was due to pending permissions and no-objection certificates from various departments.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini took serious note of the situation, stating that delays in public-related work are unacceptable and directed that immediate action be taken against the officer responsible for the delay and his increment be stopped, so that such pendencies do not recur in the future. PTI COR ARB ARB ARB