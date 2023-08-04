Delays in Barsu refinery project have benefitted Pakistan: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 4 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the delays in the Barsu refinery project led to a foreign partner investing in Pakistan and benefitting the neighbouring country.

Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, told the legislative council that some people who do not want development in the country can be seen in the protests against “Aarey, Bullet Train, and Barsu refinery project, and even at Narmada Bachao Andolan”.

“If you check their record, they constantly go to Bengaluru. Money in their (bank) account comes from Bengaluru,” Fadnavis said, claiming that some activists are in touch with the ex-cadre of Greenpeace, a campaigning organisation.

It is wrong to oppose projects that will boost the state’s economy in the next 20 years, he said.

“It (the Barsu project) is beneficial for Maharashtra. Since we delayed, the company which was to come along with (Indian) government companies has invested in Pakistan. Pakistan is benefitting due to this. Still, our government companies will build the refinery,” he said.

Fadnavis was apparently referring to Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Aramco.

A section of local residents are up in arms against the Barsu refinery in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, over 400 km from Mumbai, as they fear that the mega project will adversely affect the fragile biodiversity of the coastal Konkan region and also hit their livelihood.

Fadnavis also claimed that attempts were being made to destabilise the state over the Aurangzeb issue that led to clashes in some areas in recent months.

“Suddenly Aurangzeb’s procession, posters, and (social media) statuses in different districts (happened) at the same time. This is no coincidence, but an experiment. Aurangzeb was never the hero of Indian Muslims,” Fadnavis said.

The country’s heroes can be Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Sambhaji and APJ Abdul Kalam, he said.

“We will not discriminate on the basis of religion or caste. But we will not spare anyone who will glorify Aurangzeb,” Fadnavis added.

Amid opposition criticism over Mumbai’s guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha setting up an office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here, the deputy CM said the office is for those who come with their grievances.

The day the BMC gets its general body of corporators after elections, the guardian minister’s office will cease to exist, Fadnavis said. The BMC is being run by an administrator ever since the term of the corporators ended last year.

Fadnavis said the Supreme Court’s order on loudspeakers atop mosques would be followed precisely. Wherever it is not followed, action will be taken, he said. PTI PR NR