Delegation explores India's approach to integrating yoga with modern science, medicine

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) As part of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, a delegation of 53 participants visited the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under Ayush to explore India's approach to integrating yoga with modern science and medicine.

MDNIY Director Dr Kashinath Samagandi delivered a presentation during the visit, highlighting the institute's key activities and initiatives.

Emphasising the versatility of ancient Indian traditions, Samagandi emphasised the seamless integration of yoga with modern medicine and vital sectors like defence and education.

He highlighted that consistent with the World Health Organization's (WHO's) mandate for universal health coverage, yoga stands out among India's Ayush systems for its unique ability to integrate into every facet of contemporary science.

Defining the true essence of the practice, Samagandi said, "Yoga is not about a 'workout,' but a 'work-in'. It is not merely about the bending of the body, but the bonding of the mind and body." The delegation later participated in a Y-break session, which is one of the top-performing modules on iGOT Karmayogi, benefiting over 33 lakh Indian government officials.

The delegation also witnessed a yoga fusion performance presented by the students of MDNIY along with other programmes.

The interaction session provided an opportunity for delegates to gain first-hand insight into India's institutional approach to yoga as a component of traditional medicine within public health systems.

The delegates responded positively to the visit.

Director General of Bhutan's Ministry of Health, Kinga Jamphel, said, "We came to understand how MDNIY has strengthened in various areas like research and yoga therapy over the years, especially in the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). For us, this visit was a valuable learning experience and we are also looking forward to the collaboration." Sharing his insights, Dr Tibo Jean-Marie Compaore said, "We have a traditional medicine centre in Burkina Faso, and back home, I will explain my experience in MDNIY. I am very happy that WHO has brought in this global summit on traditional medicine." The delegates also visited the institute's WHO Collaborating Centre for Traditional Medicine (Yoga), operational under WHO SEARO since April 2013.

Recently redesignated for the 2025-2029 term, the Centre aligns its initiatives with the WHO Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025-2034.

In the guided tour of the institute, the delegates visited the various facilities in MDNIY, including the NABH-accredited OPD, research wing and library.

The visit reinforced key themes of the summit, including the importance of institutional models that responsibly integrate traditional medicine into health systems, grounded in evidence, governance and equity.

The Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine is being jointly hosted by the WHO and the Ministry of Ayush in Bharat Mandapam from December 17 to 19 under the theme "Restoring Balance: The Science and Practice of Health and Well-Being". PTI PLB KSS KSS