Delegation from Austria's TU Graz visits IIT-Kharagpur

Kolkata, Nov 11 (PTI) An eight-member delegation from Austria's Technical University of Graz (TU Graz) visited IIT-Kharagpur to further deepen academic and research collaboration, a statement said on Wednesday.

The visit aimed to explore new avenues for joint research, student exchange, and collaborative academic programmes under the enhanced India-Austria partnership framework, it said.

The TU Graz Institute of Microwave and Photonic Engineering and the Institute of Information Security have already been collaborating with IIT-Kharagpur, it added.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) to discuss topics related to hardware security and cryptographic protocols.

The delegation was led by Horst Bischof, the rector of TU Graz.

The visit culminated with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Kharagpur and TU Graz, marking a key milestone in expanding academic cooperation.

TU Graz also expressed interest in hosting IIT-Kharagpur students for internships and participating in the institute's foreign training programme.

Both institutions will explore future collaborations, including a joint PhD programme and potential participation in Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility, the statement said.