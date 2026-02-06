Delegation from Ladakh meets Jitendra Singh in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A delegation from the Union Territory of Ladakh, led by former Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Tashi Gyalson, met Union Minister Jitendra Singh here on Friday to discuss key development and administrative issues concerning the region.

During the meeting, the delegation drew attention to the progress and preparatory work related to the Agham Hydroelectric Project, a proposed hydropower initiative on the Shyok River in Ladakh, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

The delegation outlined the background of the project and the technical groundwork already undertaken, including earlier studies and preparatory exercises, and underscored its importance for strengthening local power infrastructure and supporting the region’s development needs.

They conveyed that the project had reached an important stage and emphasised the need for coordinated follow-up to enable its advancement, the statement said.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, listened to the delegation’s submissions on the project and acknowledged the significance of hydropower development for Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic conditions.

The minister noted the inputs shared by the delegation and indicated that the issues raised would be examined in the appropriate institutional framework, keeping in view technical and procedural requirements.

The delegation also raised certain concerns relating to aspirants from Ladakh appearing in the civil services examination, including matters discussed with the Department of Personnel and Training and the Union Public Service Commission, the statement said, adding that the minister took note of the representation and the broader issues flagged during the interaction.

The meeting reflected the continued engagement between Ladakh's representatives and the Union government on development priorities and region-specific challenges.

Discussions on projects such as the Agham Hydroelectric Project were seen as part of wider efforts to address infrastructure gaps and promote sustainable growth in the high-altitude Union Territory, it added. PTI AKV RHL