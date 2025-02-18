Delegation from Nashik visits Maha Kumbh to observe arrangements

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 18 (PTI) A high-level delegation from Nashik on Tuesday inspected various sites, including ghats, akhadas and other key locations, and observed the arrangements there, officials said here.

The team is here to study the management and new initiatives implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government for the Maha Kumbh 2025. The delegation gathered insights on internal traffic management, crowd control, sanitation, and various administrative aspects.

On Wednesday, they are scheduled to meet officials from different departments to understand the extensive preparations undertaken for the Maha Kumbh, they said.

With Nashik set to host the Kumbh in 2027, this visit aims to provide a firsthand experience of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, enabling the adoption of the best practices for the Nashik Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand said the Nashik team is on a two-day study tour.

“On Tuesday, after taking a dip in the Triveni Sangam, they attended a presentation by the Mela Authority. They also visited the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) and inspected various corridors before heading to the Digital Experience Centre. On Wednesday, they will engage with officials from multiple departments to understand their action plans for the Maha Kumbh,” he said.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation outlining the comprehensive strategy behind the Maha Kumbh. Discussions covered every aspect of event management, including traffic regulation, security measures, public health provisions, and facilities for devotees.

The 20-member delegation from Nashik was led by Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam and included senior officials from various departments, including Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale, District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and CEO of Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Manik Gursal. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK