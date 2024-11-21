Delegation from Singapore meets Rajasthan Assembly Speaker in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 21 (PTI) A delegation from Singapore on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani here, an official statement said.

Devnani greeted the leader of the delegation, senior state minister Jabil Puthucheary, in the Assembly and presented him with a replica of the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha building.

According to the statement, the delegation closely understood the arrangements of the parliamentary system of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and the traditions of the functioning of the House.

Devnani gave detailed information on the meetings of the House, work arrangement, agenda, questions, adjournment motion on matters of public importance, and reintroduction of bills, it said.

Devnani recently returned from a study tour of the legislatures of Australia, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan.

A committee of the Assam Legislative Assembly also met Devnani in the Assembly on Thursday. The members of the committee visited the digital museum of the Legislative Assembly. PTI AG RHL