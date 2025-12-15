Delegation in Ayodhya for proposed cancer treatment centre site inspection

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) A six-member delegation of the Tata Cancer Foundation is visiting Ayodhya on Monday to inspect sites for a major cancer treatment centre proposed to be built to here, officials of the Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said.

The chairman of the trust, Nripendra Mishra, said that the project was part former Tata Group chairman late Ratan Tata's vision and concrete steps were now being taken to realise it.

The proposed cancer centre is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the region and provide advanced treatment facilities to lakhs of patients from eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mishra added.