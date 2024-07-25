Delegation of 10 autonomous councils in northeast meets Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A joint delegation of 10 autonomous councils of the northeastern states on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and sought his intervention to resolve a long-standing issue of tribal self-governing bodies.

The delegation, headed by Pramod Boro, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam, submitted a memorandum to Shah requesting him to table and ensure passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, in Parliament with necessary modifications at the earliest, a press release issued here said.

The bill's key provisions include appointment of a finance commission to review the financial position of district, village and municipal councils.

The commission, if constituted, will also make recommendations regarding the distribution of taxes between states and district councils, as well as grants-in-aid to the autonomous councils from the states' Consolidated Fund.

The bill also proposes increasing the financial and executive powers of the 10 autonomous councils in the northeast. It also includes a provision that would allow the governor to make rules for disqualifying members of councils on the grounds of defection.

The autonomous councils were constituted under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In the meeting, Shah assured the delegation that all issues pertaining to the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill (2019) would be resolved within a month, the release said.

The home minister also assured the delegation that he would give directions for formation of a committee under Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai to consult with all concerned regarding the necessary points made by all 10 Sixth Schedule councils in the northeast.

Shah also assured that he would resolve issues pending from the previous governments through Parliament.

Besides Boro, representatives of the autonomous councils, Pradyot Manikya Debbarma from Tripura, Karbi Anglong MP Amarsing Tisso and Kokrajhar MP Jayonta Basumatary were part of the delegation. PTI ACB DIV DIV