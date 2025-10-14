Delegation of Afghan Sikhs, Hindus meet Muttaqi in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) A delegation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, who left that country over the past few decades and are currently living in India, met visiting Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi here and sought restoration and maintenance of historical gurdwaras and other shrines located there.

The delegates met the minister at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi on Monday.

The Taliban-ruled nation's foreign minister is currently on a week-long visit to India.

During the meeting, the Afghan Sikh members of the delegation discussed about the properties of gurdwaras and the land they stand upon in Afghanistan.

They requested Muttaqi that the land be restored to the Sikhs for upkeep and proper maintenance.

The delegation also sought restoration and maintenance of historical gurdwaras and other shrines located there.

"We discussed about the land associated with our gurdwaras and various shops. We want that the land that has been seized, be given back to us. We also want that our gurdwaras, which are closed, be reopened. The way 'bhajan-kirtan' used to take place, they be done the same way again, we have applied for it," Partap Singh, a delegation member, told PTI Videos.

He also said that there should be proper upkeep of historical gurdwaras and temple shrines located in Afghanistan. PTI KND ZMN