Delegation of Canadian varsities meets Pradhan, discusses academic collaborations, campuses

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) A delegation of academic leaders from 24 Canadian universities met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here on Wednesday and discussed future research collaborations.

The delegation was led by Canada's Ambassador to India, Christopher Cooter.

"Appreciate their keenness to deepen academic and research engagements with Indian HEIs and further strengthen India-Canada cooperation in higher education," Pradhan said in a post on X.

"Welcomed Canadian universities to India setting up international campuses, strengthening academic, research and innovation capacities, talent development and building workforce of the future, as well as for creating innovative models for advancing the long-term educational agenda," he added.