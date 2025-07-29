Delegation of Congress-led UDF from Kerala meets nuns jailed in Durg for `forced conversion'

Durg, Jul 29 (PTI) A delegation of leaders of the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala on Tuesday visited the Durg central jail in Chhattisgarh, and met two Catholic nuns arrested for alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

Nuns Preethi Merry and Vandana Francis along with Sukaman Mandavi were arrested at Durg railway station on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary who accused them of forcibly converting three girls from Narayanpur and trafficking them.

The UDF delegation included Lok Sabha MPs Benny Behanan of the Congress, N K Premachandran of the RSP and K Francis George of Kerala Congress-Joseph and Roji M John, a Congress MLA besides some other Kerala Congress leaders.

Talking to reporters outside the jail premises, Premchandran claimed that the nuns were innocent.

"We were allotted time to meet the nuns at 12.30, but not allowed (to go in) as a BJP delegation from Kerala also arrived. After the BJP delegation met them, we were allowed to meet. We staged a protest outside the jail," Premchandran said.

The UDF delegation was allowed to go into the jail after 2 pm when former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel intervened, he said.

"The delegation members had an elaborate discussion with the arrested nuns and they told us everything which I am not going to disclose here," Premchandran said.

"They (nuns) are very innocent. The three young ladies (alleged victims) were being taken for jobs and the nuns had come to receive them at the railway station. Then some Bajrang Dal functionaries arrived and assaulted them," he alleged.

Talking to reporters, senior Congress leader Baghel accused the ruling BJP of targeting minorities to polarise votes of the majority community.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had, on Monday, said it was unfortunate that the issue of safety of women was being politicised.

"Three daughters of Narayanpur were promised nursing training, followed by jobs. A person from Narayanpur handed them over to two nuns at Durg station, who were taking them to Agra. An attempt was being made to convert them," Sai had claimed. PTI COR TKP KRK